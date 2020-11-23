Myles Garrett will miss 2nd game due to COVID-19 ; ruled out for matchup between Browns, Jaguars

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second game in a row, the Cleveland Browns will be without Myles Garrett after the star defensive end tested positive for COVID-19.
According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, Garrett will be forced to sit out Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because NFL policy requires at least a 10-day absence for a player who tests positive for the coronavirus.
The Browns organization announced on Nov. 20 that Garrett was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Even without Garrett, the Cleveland Browns defense did enough against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to win 22-17. Garrett said on Twitter that he was “crying” while watching the Browns defense dominate.
The Browns sacked Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz five times, including three from fellow defensive end Olivier Vernon.
“The guys were relentless with their pass rush,” Stefanski said. “Really good collective effort from the defensive line, something we expect from these guys every game.”
Will they get it in the next game? The Browns expressed confidence that they will.
“Myles’ presence will be missed regardless,” linebacker B.J. Goodson said. “He’s another great leader for us, but we never had any doubt as far as ‘next man up’. We go into it with the same amount of confidence.”
“I think we’ll have to do the same thing,” center JC Tretter said. “The same mindset as last time. We have a lot of talented players on that side of the ball.”
Tretter said every team in the league is dealing with these challenges, but that the Browns have done a good job in limiting the spread. In Garrett’s case, the defensive end was kept home throughout last week, so there were no high-risk contacts.
The reserve/COVID-19 list was created for the 2020 NFL season for a player who either tests positive for the coronavirus or who has been placed in quarantine after having been in close contact with an infected person.
The 7-3 Cleveland Browns will travel to Jacksonville to take on the 1-9 Jaguars on Nov. 29.
