Northeast Ohio weather: Drying out this evening, widespread rain returns Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little disturbance moved through our area this morning, kicking off that light wintry mix many of us saw.
High pressure will return to the region tonight, moving into New England on Tuesday.
This will allow us to dry out, for the most part, tonight and tomorrow.
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Tuesday morning.
Unfortunately, we won’t be warming up much tomorrow.
Afternoon highs will only climb into the low 40s.
Typical highs for this time of the year are in the mid 40s.
While most of tomorrow will be dry, we can’t quite rule out a few isolated late-day showers, due to a warm front moving north into our area.
The low pressure associated with the warm front will be moving northeast into the Great Lakes on Wednesday, facilitating the development of widespread rain Wednesday and Wednesday evening.
Don’t be caught off guard if you hear a few rumbles of thunder, too.
This system will depart Thursday, but a few lingering showers will be in the area on Thursday (Thanksgiving) morning.
While most of the rain will be long gone by Thursday afternoon, a few isolated showers are possible during the second half of the day.
Temperature-wise, Thanksgiving will be a little warmer-than-average, with highs in the low 50s.
