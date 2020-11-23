Prosecutor works to avoid conflict of interest in Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority fatal shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer shot and killed a 19-year-old man in the King-Kennedy housing complex Nov. 13 and the Cleveland Police Department is still investigating the situation.
The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office has made a request of the Ohio State Attorney General to provide a special prosecutor for the case.
Arthur Keith was sitting in a van that was believed to have been involved in a shooting the night before, and as police approached, they say Keith pulled a gun, CMHA police said.
A CMHA police officer opened fire and hit Keith, who got out of the car and tried to run but collapsed just a short distance away, life saving methods were unsuccessful and Keith died.
CMHA Chief Andy Gonzalez said a weapon was found at the scene, and turned the investigation over to Cleveland Police.
A statement from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office read:
“Per our office policy, anytime an officer in this county uses force that results in the death of an individual, we request a Special Prosecutor be appointed-to oversee the investigation and review the matter for potential charges-to eliminate any appearance of a conflict of interest. Our office is waiting to receive confirmation of acceptance from the Attorney General’s office as it relates to this specific matter.”
Gonzalez said he understands how difficult the aftermath of the shooting has been and the force remains committed to cooperating with Cleveland Police while they investigate.
