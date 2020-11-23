Reopening of stretch of I-490 currently under construction now delayed until November 2021

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Originally scheduled to reopen in May 2021, the Ohio Department of Transportation said additional construction work and safety measures on I-490 will now cause a delay of several more months.
The work known as the Opportunity Corridor Project on I-490 in both directions between East 55th Street and I-77 is now expected to be completed enough for reopening by Nov. 1, 2021, according to the ODOT.
A review of the design plans led to a request from the ODOT to change the slope where I-490 passes under East 55th Street, leading to a more gradual grade “in order to make the roadway safer for all users.”
Detours are in place for commuters.
The project started in May 2019 and was supposed to last for approximately two years. The additional measures added approximately six months and $4.6 million to the project.
Overall completion of the project is expected to be wrapped up by summer 2022.
Once completed, the project will feature two new pedestrian bridges, four new bridges, new intersections, water mains, tree lawns, and more.
