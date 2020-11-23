Reward offered for capture of man wanted for East Cleveland murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Cleveland man is on the run after a murder in East Cleveland on July 20.
U.S. Marshals said Tishawn Milton and three other men shot and killed Matthew Anderson, 32.
There is now a reward for information leading to Milton’s arrest.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Milton’s last known address is the 2600 block of E. 73rd Street in Cleveland.
If you have any information regarding Milton, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
