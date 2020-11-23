RTA offices to close to the public

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is closing its main office on West 6th Street due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The building will be open to employees and to customer who have appointments, according to an RTA media release.
The closure will continue until further notice.
The office that provides customer service for people with disabilities will also be closed. Customers with disabilities who have questions about obtaining or renewing an RTA photo identification card should call 216-566-5124, according to the release.
