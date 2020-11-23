Surge in coronavirus patients to Ohio hospitals will soon displace non-COVID care, health expert suggests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a special press conference with several of the state’s top health officials on Monday to provide an update on the current capacity of hospitals.
“We’re not planning for the surge. The surge is here,” said Dr. Richard Lofgren, of UC Health. “We’re approaching the point where the influx of COVID patients will displace non-COVID care.”
Dr. Andy Thomas, of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center echoed those same thoughts.
“We can’t sound the alarm bell loud enough for people in Ohio to change their behavior,” Dr. Thomas added. “With Thanksgiving coming up, keep within your bubble. If you have family coming over, hopefully they’ve been quarantining for 14 days.”
The remarks from the governor and his health advisors come as Ohio, once again, set another record number of COVID-19 cases reported in a 24-hour period.
Additionally, at least 4,358 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio, as of Monday afternoon; a figure that is 59% higher than it was just two weeks ago.
University Hospitals President Dr. Cliff Megerian previously suggested that Ohio’s hospitals could reach capacity by Christmas.
