4th vandalism of a bee apiary reported in Stark County; suspect photo released

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For at least the fourth time in 2020, a vandalism of a beekeeper’s apiary was vandalized in Stark County.
The most recent incident was reported in Hartville on Nov. 19, according to the Stark County Beekeepers’ Association.
A security camera photo shows what appears to be an armed individual destroying the beehive.
“Many individuals think honey bees are aggressive. Our role as beekeepers is to educate neighbors, and sharing a little honey sure helps with being neighborly,” the association posted on Facebook.
The beekeepers’ association said the past cases of vandalism to beehives throughout Stark County involved pesticides.
