US Marshals create Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Fugitive Safe Surrender program is adapting to coronavirus restrictions by allowing fugitives to surrender via a hotline.
Fugitives can call 1-877-FSS-USMS 24/7 to peacefully surrender. Job placement and community re-entry services are available to those who qualify.
The hotline is a phone version of the Fugitive Safe Surrender program, which was started by U.S. Marshal for Northern Ohio Peter J. Elliott and Reverend C.J. Mathews of Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Cleveland.
Bishop Joey Johnson of the House of the Lord Church in Akron, which has hosted Fugitive Safe Surrender programs, also helped create the hotline.
“This program is the first step at a second chance,” Reverend Mathews said. “Literally thousands of fugitives have taken advantage of this opportunity to clear up their warrants and move on with their lives without having to worry about their past catching up with them.”
The program allows people wanted for non-violent felony or misdemeanor crimes to surrender. It usually takes place over the span of a few days at a church.
Coronavirus-related restrictions on large gatherings have prompted the move to a phone-based approach.
According to Case Western Reserve University, the program started after Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon was killed during a routine traffic stop back in 2000.
The man who killed Officer Leon had an open warrant and was worried about going back to prison. He shot Leon as he approached the vehicle.
Since the program was implemented, more than 75,000 people have surrendered.
