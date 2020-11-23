19-year-old Cleveland man killed in parking lot of West side store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old Cleveland man was shot and killed in the parking lot a convenient food mart Friday evening.
Cleveland police said William Lane was murdered outside at the store located at W. 91st Street and Denison Avenue around 9:50 p.m.
Lane was rushed to MetroHealth Hospital, were he was pronounced dead.
A 16-year-old male was shot in the hip at the same location.
Police said he was located in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
The 16-year-old was also taken to MetroHealth Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.
According to police, the shooting is possibly drug related and there are three suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.
