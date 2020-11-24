Akron police look for hit-and-run driver who killed 71-year-old walking home from church

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a fatal hit-ship crash that killed a 71-year-old Akron man walking home from church on Monday evening.
James Cosgrove was crossing Manchester Avenue near the intersection with Rothrock Avenue around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound, according to a police media release.
Cosgrove was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he died.
James’ wife, Debbie, of 21 years, is distraught.
“I just miss him being alive. At 71 he had so much life in him,” she said, describing an active man with an abundance of energy.
“He couldn’t sit still,” she said. “If there was nobody to help or something, he would walk. He just loved to walk.”
Debbie Cosgrove has been left wondering how someone could run over her husband and just drive away.
“Who could be that cruel? Not even stop, help him out, call 911 a little faster, something,” she wondered.
Cindy Lollar Owens lives on Manchester Avenue right in front of the accident scene.
She was not home when Cosgrove was hit, but she has seen him walking up and down the street.
The street, she said, is one where speed has been a problem.
“They just go too fast,” she said. “They don’t see no police around, so what they do. They just drive crazy.”
Police told 19 News they had not received any previous complaints of people driving too fast on the street.
Debbie Cosgrove said her husband loved to fish and work on cars, and enjoyed helping out the people on the street when they were having car trouble.
And of critical importance right now, Debbie said, she is fighting degenerative bone disease and nerve issues and would lean on James to take care of her.
“Just helping me, doing laundry, pretty well taking care of me,” she said.
The vehicle is possibly dark colored. Police say it should have front end damage.
Akron Police are asking anyone with information to contact the detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. Tipsters can also contact Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.
