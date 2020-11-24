Cleveland Department of Health has received 3,842 COVID-19 non-compliance complaints since Mar. 20 so far

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Health’s latest report shows it has received 3,842 COVID-19 non-compliance complaints from Mar. 20-Nov. 24.
Of those complaints, the CDPH said 1,187 were mass gathering non-compliance allegations, 1,798 were mask non-compliance allegations, and 752 were social distancing non-compliance allegations in the City of Cleveland.
According to the CDPH, 502 complaints were of restaurants, 472 of private residences, 400 of bars, 286 of retail establishments, and 236 from grocery stores.
The top five establishments with the most number of complaints were TownHall with 62, Jack Casino with 43, Greater Cleveland RTA with 36, Steelyard Commons Walmart with 31, and Tavern of Little Italy with 29, according to the CDPH.
