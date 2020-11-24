Cuyahoga Falls police brings back ‘Toys for Tickets’ program

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers stopped for minor traffic offenses in Cuyahoga Falls will once again be given the opportunity to donate a toy in lieu of receiving a verbal warning from an officer.
Cuyahoga Falls police are bringing back their “Toys for Tickets” program from Nov. 25 through Dec. 11.
Officers will issue toy waivers instead of verbal warnings for minor traffic citations.
Drivers who receive a toy waiver are encouraged to donate a new toy to the Good Neighbors program.
The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department at 2310 Second Street will be accepting toys.
“Toys for Tickets” started in Boston but has spread to cities across the country, including Las Vegas and New Haven, Connecticut, during the holiday season every year.
