Eastlake businesses riddled with overnight car break-ins

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake Police warn those who own a business on Lakeland Boulevard or East 361st Street to make sure their property is secure after a rash of car break-ins happened Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
Police said officers took reports of multiple vehicles being entered, some of which were physically broken into, while parked in an auto shop lot on Lakeland Boulevard overnight.
Later, an officer on patrol saw a damaged vehicle and trailer that appeared to have been in an accident parked at a business on East 361st Street, according to the report.
Police said further investigation revealed the car and trailer belonged to the business and the accident happened while someone tried to steal it just after the cars were broken into on Lakeland Boulevard.
Later on Tuesday morning, officers took a report of a trailer being stolen from a business on East 361st Street, police said.
During that theft, the suspect also damaged a neighboring business’ vehicle, according to police.
Police said the suspects are not the same group of people going through neighborhood vehicles.
Eastlake Police shared the following warning:
“If you own a business on Lakeland Blvd or E 361 St, please be aware that these thefts are happening. Please make sure you have secured as much as you can inside your business and that anything outside is secured to the best of your ability. We also recommend checking that your surveillance cameras are in working order. We do have video from some of the overnight incidents and these cases are currently under investigation... If you work in a business in this area and work late hours, please keep your eye out for any suspicious vehicles/persons and call EPD at (440)951-1400 (option #5 for dispatch) if anything seems odd or out of the ordinary. These thefts happen quickly so do not feel bad for “bothering us” or waste time wondering if you should call. We are here to help and would rather check on something and have it be ok, than not get a call and have someone’s livelihood damaged/stolen. ”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.