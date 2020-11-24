Eastlake businesses riddled with overnight car break-ins

“If you own a business on Lakeland Blvd or E 361 St, please be aware that these thefts are happening. Please make sure you have secured as much as you can inside your business and that anything outside is secured to the best of your ability. We also recommend checking that your surveillance cameras are in working order. We do have video from some of the overnight incidents and these cases are currently under investigation... If you work in a business in this area and work late hours, please keep your eye out for any suspicious vehicles/persons and call EPD at (440)951-1400 (option #5 for dispatch) if anything seems odd or out of the ordinary. These thefts happen quickly so do not feel bad for “bothering us” or waste time wondering if you should call. We are here to help and would rather check on something and have it be ok, than not get a call and have someone’s livelihood damaged/stolen. ”