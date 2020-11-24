2 Cuyahoga County banks robbed in same day, FBI says

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - FBI agents said a man robbed a bank on Richmond Road around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
According to agents and Richmond Heights police, the robber entered the Ohio Savings Bank and demanded money from the teller.
After getting an undisclosed amount, he fled on foot toward Geraldine Avenue.
He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a black skull cap and a blue surgical mask.
Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, the PNC Bank on E. 9th Street in Downtown Cleveland was robbed by a man wearing a neon construction vest.
If you have any information about either robbery, please call the FBI at 216-522-1400.
