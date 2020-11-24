FBI renews call for help in solving mysterious double murder in a Cleveland Metropark

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mysterious double murder investigation has now been stalled for more than a year.
Vicki Anderson with the FBI’s Cleveland office is now renewing the call for help in the case.
Kate Brown and her friend Carnell Sledge were found shot to death near a park bench in the Rocky River Reservation.
It has been more than a year since Brown’s sister appealed to the public for answers.
“Their murderer is walking freely among us,” Brown’s sister said. “We wake up every day not only ridden with grief, but also constantly questioning how and why two wonderful people had been gunned down.”
The lasting pain is also agonizing for Sledge’s grandmother.
She told 19 News, “I miss him, but he will live on in my heart. I just hope we get some closure.”
Unfortunately, Anderson says there’s still nothing new for agents to go off of.
“I wish there was,” Anderson said. “I wish there was something that we could give to the public, but there’s not. It’s just amazing to think that on a beautiful you know five o’clock in the evening on a beautiful sunny day, that we don’t have this case solved.”
Anderson says the FBI is working with the Metroparks police and crime stoppers, searching for those answers they believe do exist.
“We feel like somebody out there may have seen something that they don’t even really know that they saw, it didn’t look that out of place,” Anderson said.
The reward for information in the case is up to $100,000.
If you have any information that could help detectives in this case, call 216-522-1400.
