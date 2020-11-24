Flats East Bank restaurants holds holiday food drive through Dec. 22

Flats East Bank restaurants holds holiday food drive through Dec. 22
Flats East Bank restaurants holding holiday food drive through Dec. 22 (Source: Michael Dakota)
By Steph Krane | November 24, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 3:06 PM

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Seven Flats East Bank restaurants are collecting non-perishable items and monetary donations for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank through Dec. 22.

Those who bring an item or make a donation at the participating restaurants will receive a discount toward their next visit there.

The participating restaurants are:

  • Alley Cat Oyster Bar
  • Beerhead Bar & Eatery
  • Dante’s Inferno
  • Lago East Bank
  • Margaritaville
  • Thirsty Dog East Bank
  • Truman’s 216

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.