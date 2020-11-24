Flats East Bank restaurants holds holiday food drive through Dec. 22

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Seven Flats East Bank restaurants are collecting non-perishable items and monetary donations for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank through Dec. 22.
Those who bring an item or make a donation at the participating restaurants will receive a discount toward their next visit there.
The participating restaurants are:
- Alley Cat Oyster Bar
- Beerhead Bar & Eatery
- Dante’s Inferno
- Lago East Bank
- Margaritaville
- Thirsty Dog East Bank
- Truman’s 216
