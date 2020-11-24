Friends of slain 25-year-old Army veteran anxiously wait for jury’s decision in 2012 Akron murder trial

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The friends and family of Ashley Biggs have been glued to their computer screens watching the murder trial of Erica Stefanko.
“It’s nerve-racking it makes you anxious and brings sleepless nights,” said Ryan Foster.
The prosecution said back in 2012, Biggs’ ex-husband Chadd Cobbs and Stefanko, his ex-wife, lured Biggs to a closed business and killed her.
“Ashley had a restraining order and a protection order against Erica and Chadd and look what happened... She still lost her life,” said Mariah Williams.
Cobbs is now serving life in prison for the crime, but the question for the jury is whether or not Stefanko should be there with him.
“If you had taken that opportunity to stop what was going to happen we wouldn’t be here today,” said Williams.
Biggs’ friends told me the way the defense has portrayed her during this trial is not the person they knew and loved.
“She was more than just a pizza delivery driver she was a mom and a best friend,” said Williams.
“She truly believed that everyone in the world has good in them and that nothing could hurt her,” said Ryan Foster.
“I’m absolutely preparing for the worst but praying for the best,” said Courtni Boswell.
Now, they wait for justice, for closure, and a little peace.
“It’ll allow us to move on and just honor Ashley’s life for what it was and for the amazing person that she was,” said Foster.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.