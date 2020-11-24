Fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals for questioning involving Henrietta Township felonious assault

HENRIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information directly leading to the capture of a man wanted for a parole violation and for questioning involving a felonious assault in Henrietta Township.
The NOVFTF identified the fugitive as 39-year-old Robbie Walter Baines.
Baines was described as standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches and weighing about 165 pounds.
If you know where Baines may be or have any other information in reference to him, call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-498-6833) or text the keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).
You can also call or text the investigator at 440-822-7406 or email dlottman@loraincountysheriff.com with your tips.
