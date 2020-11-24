98 deaths and 8,604 new coronavirus cases reported in Ohio; additional tests remain under review

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 6,118 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 371,908 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
The 24-hour increase of 8,604 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, a holiday that has many concerned over the potential for the spread of the coronavirus as family gatherings.
The newest data on Tuesday comes a day after Gov. DeWine announced that approximately 15,000 COVID-19 antigen tests were pending review.
The actual total case number is expected to be much higher because a review of pending test results usually confirms a coronavirus infection, the governor added last week, just hours before the statewide curfew he issued takes effect at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. for the next three weeks.
Additionally, 98 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 20,604 total cases and 390 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 25,069 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 4,483 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
