Gov. DeWine: 1st round of COVID-19 vaccines expected in Ohio ‘around’ December 15
By Chris Anderson | November 24, 2020 at 2:16 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 2:46 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine offered some optimistic news on Tuesday in regards to the fight against the coronavirus.

After participating in a call with governors from across the country and members of the White House administration, the Ohio governor said he has learned that the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer could arrive to the state around Dec. 15.

A second shipment of the Moderna vaccine could come a week after Pfizer’s batch, Gov. DeWine said.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 10 pre-positioned distribution sites (MAP) across the state have already been selected to receive the vaccine first.

  • Lucas County - Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital
  • Cuyahoga County - Cleveland Clinic and Metro Health Medical Center
  • Clark County - Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center
  • Franklin County - Ohio State University Hospital and OhioHealth Riverside Hospital
  • Stark County - Aultman Hospital
  • Hamilton County - University of Cincinnati Medical Center
  • Athens County - OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital
  • Muskingum County - Genesis Hospital

The governor suggested that the vaccine would likely be first distributed to employees of long-term living facilities and those who have been in direct contact of somebody who tested positive for COVID-19, followed by critical first responders and health care workers.

