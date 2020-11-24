Gov. DeWine: 1st round of COVID-19 vaccines expected in Ohio ‘around’ December 15

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine offered some optimistic news on Tuesday in regards to the fight against the coronavirus.
After participating in a call with governors from across the country and members of the White House administration, the Ohio governor said he has learned that the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer could arrive to the state around Dec. 15.
A second shipment of the Moderna vaccine could come a week after Pfizer’s batch, Gov. DeWine said.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, 10 pre-positioned distribution sites (MAP) across the state have already been selected to receive the vaccine first.
- Lucas County - Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital
- Cuyahoga County - Cleveland Clinic and Metro Health Medical Center
- Clark County - Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Franklin County - Ohio State University Hospital and OhioHealth Riverside Hospital
- Stark County - Aultman Hospital
- Hamilton County - University of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Athens County - OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital
- Muskingum County - Genesis Hospital
The governor suggested that the vaccine would likely be first distributed to employees of long-term living facilities and those who have been in direct contact of somebody who tested positive for COVID-19, followed by critical first responders and health care workers.
