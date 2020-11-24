No new deaths, but 194 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland range from 1 to over 100-years-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday that there were no COVID-19 related deaths in the city, keeping the total cumulative deaths to 154 citywide.
However, officials reported 194 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city as of Nov. 24, which brings the total cumulative to 10,224 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 100s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Two cases were transferred when health officials learned the individuals were not from Cleveland.
As of Nov. 24, there are 351,304 confirmed cases and 5,728 fatalities throughout Ohio.
Health officials reported more than 12.5 million confirmed cases and 259,372 deaths in the U.S.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there 98 deaths and 8,604 new coronavirus cases reported in the state with additional tests remain under review.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.