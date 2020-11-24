Northeast Ohio Weather: Cloudy today with isolated afternoon showers

Northeast Ohio Weather: Cloudy today with isolated afternoon showers
By Jeff Tanchak | November 24, 2020 at 1:39 AM EST - Updated November 24 at 5:25 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An area of low pressure will organize over the Texas Panhandle today then track to the northeast towards Ohio tonight.

We are seeing widespread high clouds build in from the west.

I went with a cloudy sky today.

Afternoon temperatures will generally be in the middle 40s.

A warm front with this system approaches this afternoon.

This will trigger isolated showers.

The best risk for a little rain is west of Cleveland this afternoon.

A cloudy sky and dry night ahead.

Temperatures will not drop much as a south wind stays up.

We will be around 40 degrees tonight.

Steady rain arrives tomorrow creating disruptive travel across Ohio.

