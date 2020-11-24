Northeast Ohio Weather: Cloudy today with isolated afternoon showers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An area of low pressure will organize over the Texas Panhandle today then track to the northeast towards Ohio tonight.
We are seeing widespread high clouds build in from the west.
I went with a cloudy sky today.
Afternoon temperatures will generally be in the middle 40s.
A warm front with this system approaches this afternoon.
This will trigger isolated showers.
The best risk for a little rain is west of Cleveland this afternoon.
A cloudy sky and dry night ahead.
Temperatures will not drop much as a south wind stays up.
We will be around 40 degrees tonight.
Steady rain arrives tomorrow creating disruptive travel across Ohio.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.