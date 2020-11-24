Northeast Ohio weather: Widespread rain, thunder arrives Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm front will move north across our area this afternoon.
This feature will provide the focus for a few hit or miss rain showers during the afternoon and evening hours.
The rain will move away from us by 8 p.m. or so, giving way to a mostly cloudy and dry evening.
With considerable cloudiness overhead, tonight will be fairly mild for this time of the year.
Expect overnight lows in the upper 30s.
Our next big weather maker will arrive Wednesday, as low pressure moves out of the Southern Plains and into the Great Lakes on Wednesday evening.
We’re forecasting waves of rain during the day Wednesday.
Don’t be caught off guard if you hear a few rumbles of thunder.
Rain will continue into the evening.
A few showers will linger into Thursday (Thanksgiving) morning.
Steady rain will depart by mid-morning Thursday.
While we can’t rule out a few passing showers on Thursday afternoon, most of Thanksgiving afternoon will be dry.
Temperatures will be pretty mild for late November.
Expect highs in the low 50s, under mostly cloudy skies.
At this time, we have Friday and the weekend dry.
