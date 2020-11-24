Parnell’s Pub closing its doors until coronavirus numbers improve

By Steph Krane | November 24, 2020 at 7:15 AM EST - Updated November 24 at 7:15 AM

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Parnell’s Pub, with locations in downtown Cleveland and Cleveland Heights, is closing its doors for the foreseeable future as coronavirus cases rise.

In a Facebook post, the pub said they feel they made the right decision and they hope other businesses follow suit.

“We decided if we wouldn’t see our own fam for the holidays maybe we shouldn’t be open,” the pub said in a Tweet.

The pub’s website says they’re trying to be part of the solution, not the problem.

“When the numbers drop, when the vaccine is available we will be here,” the pub said.

Holidays are upon us and numbers are up. It absolutely pains us to tell you that tonight was our last night pouring...

Parnell’s Pub is just the latest place to close its doors because of coronavirus; Music Box Supper Club announced Monday it’s postponing all concerts that were scheduled through the end of the year.

