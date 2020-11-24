Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing, effective immediately

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anyone 13 years of age and older who need to get tested for COVID-19, can get one at Rite Aid’s self-swab testing sites.
There is no charge for the test.
Rite Aid officials announced Tuesday they want to provide customers with an essential service during the pandemic.
You can take the test whether or not you have any symptoms.
Patients are required to pre-register on the company’s website.
There will be no testing on Thanksgiving or Friday, Nov. 27.
