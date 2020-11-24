$3,000 tip at Nighttown inspires Stella Artois to double reward for 1 lucky restaurant worker

Nighttown customer leaves $3,000 tip ahead of club’s second COVID-19 related closure
By Chris Anderson | November 24, 2020 at 3:20 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 3:20 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bar patron’s gesture at Nighttown on Cleveland’s far East side has turned into a generous giveaway opportunity for beer brewer Stella Artois.

19 News covered the story of the customer who left a $3,000 tip to the staff after ordering only a Stella Artois before the iconic jazz club closed out of precaution over concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Oh my God! He left a $3,000 tip on a $7 bar tab and then I put my glasses on. Right? And I looked down and I said, ‘Oh my God.’ It was a $3,000 tip!”

The act of kindness inspired a campaign from Stella Artois, calling for people to nominate a restaurant industry “Unsung Hero.”

The deserving worker selected by Stella Artois will be rewarded with twice the amount of the original tip at Nighttown, valued at $6,000.

The nominee must follow Stella Artois on Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #StellaUnsungHeroGiveaway.

Names must be submitted by Dec. 1 and the winner will be selected at random on Dec. 2.

