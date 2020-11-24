$5.9 million lottery ticket 1 of 2 6-figure tickets sold within a week in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Two lottery tickets worth more than six million dollars combined were sold in Euclid in the past week, the Ohio Lottery said.
The winner of the $5.9 million jackpot in Monday night’s Classic Lotto bought their ticket at Convenient Food Mart on East 222nd Street.
Last Friday, a winning ticket worth $155,000 in the Rolling Cash 5 drawing was sold at the Discount Drug Mart on East 200th Street.
According to the Ohio Lottery, the winner of the $5.9 million Classic Lotto jackpot has yet to come forward to claim their prize.
The winning numbers, which the winner chose, were 8-13-18-26-33-39.
Lottery winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. Because of the pandemic, the Ohio Lottery is encouraging winners to submit claims by mail or online. Click here for more information.
The last Classic Lotto jackpot, which is worth $3.5 million and was hit July 29, is also still unclaimed. That ticket was sold by a Get Go in Uniontown.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.