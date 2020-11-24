University Hospitals doctor: ‘People have got to stop with the social events at their houses ... it has just got to stop’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Amy Edwards from University Hospitals is begging people not to do a big Thanksgiving this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
She knows how it can fuel an even bigger surge than what we’re currently facing.
“People have got to stop with the social events at their houses ... it has just got to stop,” Edwards said.
She said the experience at the hospital is overwhelming.
It’s now especially hard considering how many people on her own team are testing positive.
“Just this crazy daily task of trying to figure out who is allowed to work and who is not allowed to work,” said Edwards.
Hospitals all over the state have expressed their concerns with capacity.
In the midst of this chaos University Hospitals has made mental health resources available for those that are on the front lines like Edwards.
“My own direct boss has yelled at me again and again to try and take a day off work from home if I can,” she said.
