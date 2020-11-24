Walmart customer pulls out brass knuckles after refusing to wear mask inside Ohio store, police say

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man is now facing concealed weapons charges after police said he pulled out a pair of brass knuckles inside an Erie County Walmart after a dispute over the state’s mask requirement inside stores.
According to a detailed police report filed by the Perkins Township Police Department, Colyn Tusin, of Milan, refused to put a mask on inside the store located at 5500 Milan Road on Saturday evening.
According to the report, employees called police to report the incident after Tusing refused to leave the store.
“He did not look happy I was there,” Officer Martin Curran wrote in his report obtained by 19 News.
He said he advised Tusing to leave the store.
“As [Tusing] walked away, I observed him stick his left hand into his left front pocket and pull the hand out, now carrying a pair of brass knuckles,” Curran wrote.
At that point, the officer handcuffed Tusing and placed him under arrest.
Police say Tusing also had a razor blade in his pocket.
“While escorting [Tusing] from the store, he referred to the brass knuckles as being ‘a deadly weapon.’ He also stated, ‘do you really think I’m [expletive] scared of you?’” according to Curran.
Tusing was arraigned in Sandusky Municipal Court on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.