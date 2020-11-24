19-year-old man murdered after leaving memorial service on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man died after being shot multiple times on the city’s West side around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses told Cleveland police the victim had just left a memorial service and was riding in a vehicle with another man, when another vehicle pulled up alongside them in the 15000 block of Triskett Road.
The suspect in the second vehicle fired multiple times, hitting the victim.
The driver of the victim’s vehicle fired back at the suspect before jumping out of the car and running from the area.
The car then crashed into two other vehicles and a fence in a parking lot.
Officers found the victim inside the car.
EMS transported him to Fairview Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
There are no arrests.
