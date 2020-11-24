70-year-old pedestrian killed by driver who fled from scene of hit-skip crash, Akron police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are hoping the public can help locate the vehicle and identify the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Accident investigators say the 70-year-old male pedestrian was struck after 6 p.m. on Monday as he crossed Manchester Road near Harvey Avenue.
Emergency responders transported the man, later identified as James Cosgrove, to Cleveland Clinic Akron General medical Center where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
The vehicle, which was traveling southbound at the time of the crash, is believed to be a dark-colored car or truck and should have front-end damage, according to Akron police.
Evidence that was discovered at the scene is being processed. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.