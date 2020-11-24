18-year-old woman shot in hip in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old woman was shot in the hip early Tuesday morning in Akron, police said.
Around 12:30 a.m., Akron police officers were dispatched to East Archwood Avenue near South Arlington Street for a shots fired call.
Once officers arrived, they found the woman in the area of South Arlington Street and Wyley Avenue with an apparent gunshot wound.
The woman told police she saw a group of people arguing near a school. She then heard gunshots.
She was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital for her injury, which police said is non-life threatening.
Police are still looking for suspects.
If you have any information, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.