Another Cleveland Browns player tests positive for COVID-19, triggering closure of team’s facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that another team member has tested positive for the coronavirus.
As a result of the infection, the Browns said the team’s facility has been closed, meetings are taking place remotely, and contact tracing is being conducted.
Because of the timing and NFL policy, the player, who has not been identified by the Cleveland Browns, is likely to miss Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The new infection comes as Myles Garrett is set to miss his second-straight game due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The 7-3 Cleveland Browns are scheduled to visit Jacksonville on Sunday to take on the 1-9 Jaguars.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.