Beachwood Place Mall adds special K9′s to security plan

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -The owners of Beachwood Place Mall are taking steps to improve safety after another recent shooting on mall property.
Starting this week, specially trained canines who can detect firearms will patrol the shopping center with security officers.
The canines are part of a program called Vapor Wake Public Safety Canine Detection (VWK9).
“For over four decades, Beachwood Place has been a market staple for shopping, dining and spending time with family and friends. We welcome millions of guests a year and provide for thousands of retail associate jobs within the shopping center. We strive to maintain a safe, peaceful and inclusive environment and require our guests to follow our posted Code of Conduct. Firearms are prohibited within Beachwood Place. The launch of the VWK9 program allows trained security professionals to identify anyone not in compliance,” said General Manager of Beachwood Place Heidi Yanok.
“We support this innovative detection approach and will continue supporting Beachwood Place’s safety needs to ensure a safe, family-friendly shopping environment,” said Beachwood Police Chief Kelly Stillman.
