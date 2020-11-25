Beachwood Place Mall adds special K9′s to security plan

“For over four decades, Beachwood Place has been a market staple for shopping, dining and spending time with family and friends. We welcome millions of guests a year and provide for thousands of retail associate jobs within the shopping center. We strive to maintain a safe, peaceful and inclusive environment and require our guests to follow our posted Code of Conduct. Firearms are prohibited within Beachwood Place. The launch of the VWK9 program allows trained security professionals to identify anyone not in compliance,” said General Manager of Beachwood Place Heidi Yanok.