Browns linebacker joins teammates on the reserve COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Once again, the Browns are dealing with a positive Covid test. Linebacker Sione Takitaki, who had the 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Eagles, joined Myles Garrett, Andy Janovich and Joe Jackson on the reserve Covid-19 list on Wednesday.
It’s become a daily thing, and a disruptive thing. How do they even practice?
Well … separately.
“We’ll hold a few guys, players and staff, out of the workouts this afternoon for contact tracing,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his zoom meeting this morning. “We’ll space this out a little bit. We’ll bring in the offense, get them a lift, get them in the field house to work out, move them around, and then we’ll bring the defense in and have a similar schedule.”
Not ideal for Baker Mayfield and the offense, as they prepare for Jacksonville. But it’s what they have.
“This is nothing new to us, the ‘next man up mentality’,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “Whether it’s Covid stuff, or injuries, you never want to have it, but you’re gonna have to deal with it, especially this year.”
Stefanski said the Browns are holding out hope that offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, who was on the Covid list, could return against the Jaguars on Sunday.
The Browns will also be without Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward for at least one week, but maybe longer, as he deals with a calf injury.
