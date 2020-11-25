Federal jury charges Akron man with distributing fentanyl that caused fatal overdose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, a federal grand jury charged an Akron man with distributing the fentanyl that killed a woman, according to a Department of Justice press release.
According to court documents, Quentin D. Watson, 34, is accused of distributing fentanyl to an Akron woman.
She later died after ingesting the drug.
The Akron police stopped Watson in a vehicle on October 24.
The authorities seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a 9mm pistol during a subsequent search, according to the release.
Watson is also changed with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
