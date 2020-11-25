FEMA gives $46 million to Cleveland Clinic Foundation to help with coronavirus expenses

(WOIO) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is making $46 million in federal funding available to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation for costs related to COVID-19.
The funding will reimburse the Clinic for money used to expand capacity to treat patients with COVID-19 and to purchase medical supplies, ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE).
FEMA made a total of $46,077,160 available to the Clinic Foundation.
The funds cover the state’s COVID-19 related expenses under the federal disaster declaration on March 31.
Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick said the Cleveland area has the second highest rate of COVID-19 cases in Ohio.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.