Gov. DeWine declares Thanksgiving 2020 in Ohio as a ‘Day of Prayer, Gratitude, and Remembrance’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted issued a proclamation ahead of Thanksgiving declaring Thursday as a “Day of Prayer, Gratitude, and Remembrance.”
The issuance from the governor is meant to recognize the resilience and determination of Ohioans for the steps taken during the coronavirus pandemic to ensure others are supported.
The governor’s office wrote in a press release:
“The proclamation also encourages Ohioans to pause and acknowledge those currently suffering from COVID-19 and those who are grieving the deaths of loved ones who have died because of the virus.”
Prior to the Wednesday afternoon update, the Department of Health said 6,118 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 371,908 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
