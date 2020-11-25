Holiday travel continues despite pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite health officials warning people to stay home, around 120,000 travelers are expected to pass through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport this week.
That number has dropped in recent days, but on Wednesday morning, plenty of people lined up to hop on a flight for the holidays.
The Thompson family was at the Cleveland Hopkins Airport Wednesday morning. They said COVID-19 disrupted their usual holiday plans, so they decided to visit Florida.
“We get with the large extended family, but this year, we’re going to go by ourselves.”
While the Thompsons were headed to Florida, Cara and her three kids were getting ready to go to Las Vegas to see family.
She says she feels safe traveling. She just had to do things differently due to the pandemic.
“We clean the seats with Clorox wipes and bring hand sanitizer. The kids have their own snacks, cups and everything, so we feel pretty comfortable,” said Cara.
Cara says if she or her husband feel sick after the trip, they will get tested.
Sunday is expected be the busiest travel day at Hopkins as people come back in town.
The CDC recommends everyone should get tested three to five days after a trip and staying home for seven days.
