Jury finds woman guilty of aggravated murder in trial over 25-year-old Army veteran’s 2012 death in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Jury reached a verdict Wednesday afternoon and found 37-year-old Erica Stafanko guilty of two out of the six counts against her.
On June 20, 2012, 25-year-old Army Veteran Ashley Biggs took her last breath, and the jury has now decided Stefanko had something to do with it.
The Summit County Prosecutor gave the following description of the murder:
“On the evening of June 20, 2012, Erica Stefanko lured Ashley Biggs to an empty parking lot of a closed business in New Franklin by ordering a pizza to the location. Biggs delivered the pizza as Cobb waited for her. Cobb tased Biggs, then beat and strangled her. Stefanko, who was married to Cobb at the time, followed Cobb as he drove Biggs’ body to an empty field in Chippewa Township in Wayne County. Stefanko then took Cobb back home where he washed off evidence of the crime. At the time, Cobb and Biggs had been going through a very contentious custody battle over their then 7-year-old daughter.”
Cobb has already been convicted of the crime and is serving life in prison.
In February of 2013, Cobb pled guilty to the following charges:
- One count of aggravated murder
- One count of kidnapping
- One count of aggravated robbery
- One count of felonious assault
- One count of retaliation
- One count of tampering with evidence
- One count of gross abuse of a corpse
- One count of possessing criminal tools
- Domestic violence
The prosecution believes the two lured Biggs to a closed business by calling in a pizza delivery.
Biggs, who was delivering for dominos, arrived and they killed her.
The Jury found Stefanko guilty of one count of murder and one count of aggravated murder.
Stefanko will appear in front of a judge on Jan. 11 for her sentencing.
She could be facing life in prison with or without parole after serving 20 years.
“Today, more than eight years after she was brutally murdered, justice has come for Ashley Biggs. Thank you to the jurors who, under these unusual and extreme circumstances, thoroughly reviewed the evidence and determined Erica Stefanko was responsible for Ashley’s death,” said Prosecutor Walsh. “Thank you as well to the New Franklin Police Department who continued to investigate this crime. My office will fight for justice, no matter how long it takes.”
