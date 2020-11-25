Jury finds woman guilty of aggravated murder in trial over 25-year-old Army veteran’s 2012 death in Akron

“On the evening of June 20, 2012, Erica Stefanko lured Ashley Biggs to an empty parking lot of a closed business in New Franklin by ordering a pizza to the location. Biggs delivered the pizza as Cobb waited for her. Cobb tased Biggs, then beat and strangled her. Stefanko, who was married to Cobb at the time, followed Cobb as he drove Biggs’ body to an empty field in Chippewa Township in Wayne County. Stefanko then took Cobb back home where he washed off evidence of the crime. At the time, Cobb and Biggs had been going through a very contentious custody battle over their then 7-year-old daughter.”