Need face masks? Pick up a box at Medina County drive-thru distributions on Dec. 4

Need face masks? Pick up a box at Medina County drive-thru distributions on Dec. 4
By Rachel Vadaj | November 25, 2020 at 9:04 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 9:06 PM

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina County is hosting three drive-up mask distributions from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Dec. 4 as part of their Mask Up! campaign.

Residents who drive up will receive one box per car of free non-medical, disposable facemasks at the following locations:

  • Brunswick Fire Station #1 at 4383 Center Road
  • Medina Fire Station #1 at 300 West Reagan Parkway
  • Wadsworth Fire Station #2 at 338 Weatherstone Drive

There are also masks available at the Wadsworth Library and all Medina County District Library Locations.

Need face masks? Pick up a box at Medina County drive-thru distributions on Dec. 4
Need face masks? Pick up a box at Medina County drive-thru distributions on Dec. 4 (Source: Lafayette Township Fire Department)

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.