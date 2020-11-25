Need face masks? Pick up a box at Medina County drive-thru distributions on Dec. 4

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina County is hosting three drive-up mask distributions from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Dec. 4 as part of their Mask Up! campaign.
Residents who drive up will receive one box per car of free non-medical, disposable facemasks at the following locations:
- Brunswick Fire Station #1 at 4383 Center Road
- Medina Fire Station #1 at 300 West Reagan Parkway
- Wadsworth Fire Station #2 at 338 Weatherstone Drive
There are also masks available at the Wadsworth Library and all Medina County District Library Locations.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.