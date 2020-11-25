10,835 new coronavirus cases and record-high 156 deaths reported in Ohio; additional tests under review

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 6,274 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 382,743 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
The 24-hour increase of 10,835 reported cases is the second-highest since the start of the pandemic and a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
The newest data on Wednesday comes a day after Gov. DeWine announced that approximately 15,000 COVID-19 antigen tests were pending review.
The actual total case number is expected to be much higher because a review of pending test results usually confirms a coronavirus infection, the governor added last week, just hours before the statewide curfew he issued takes effect at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. for the next three weeks.
Additionally, a record 156 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 21,120 total cases and 405 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 25,486 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 4,527 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
