North Ridgeville bar voluntarily closes for two of their busiest days to slow coronavirus spread

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - 83 & Chestnut Pub and Eatery in North Ridgeville is voluntary closing its doors during what’s normally some of their busiest days of the year.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, the pub said they made the decision to close Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, “in lieu of our hospitals and front-line heroes being overwhelmed.”
The closings will come with a considerable loss in revenue, as the Wednesday and Friday surrounding Thanksgiving are typically some of the most popular nights for bars and restaurants.
“With so many positive cases we feel it’s necessary to protect our staff and the community,” the pub said.
The pub said they plan to reopen Saturday at 9 a.m.
