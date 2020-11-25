Northeast Ohio Weather: A rainy, disruptive travel day for many

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An area of low pressure in Missouri this morning will track into Indiana tonight.
This system will give our area a pretty good shot of rain and cause wet travel.
We call a day like today a Disruptive Day.
The rain will develop from west to east this morning across Ohio.
The steadier stuff will be this afternoon.
I’m looking at around a half inch of rain by this evening.
A blustery south wind is expected at 10-20 mph.
There will be a break in the rain this evening.
The front with this system arrives after 11:00 tonight.
Another round of showers will track through overnight.
It is going to be a mild night as temperatures only fall to around 50 degrees by early morning.
Widespread low level moisture behind the system on Thanksgiving will give us damp weather.
I have isolated showers and drizzle in the forecast.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.