Northeast Ohio Weather: A rainy, disruptive travel day for many
By Jeff Tanchak | November 25, 2020 at 2:06 AM EST - Updated November 25 at 5:22 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An area of low pressure in Missouri this morning will track into Indiana tonight.

This system will give our area a pretty good shot of rain and cause wet travel.

We call a day like today a Disruptive Day.

The rain will develop from west to east this morning across Ohio.

The steadier stuff will be this afternoon.

I’m looking at around a half inch of rain by this evening.

A blustery south wind is expected at 10-20 mph.

There will be a break in the rain this evening.

The front with this system arrives after 11:00 tonight.

Another round of showers will track through overnight.

It is going to be a mild night as temperatures only fall to around 50 degrees by early morning.

Widespread low level moisture behind the system on Thanksgiving will give us damp weather.

I have isolated showers and drizzle in the forecast.

