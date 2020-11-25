Ohio State Highway Patrol warns against drunken driving this Thanksgiving

OHIO (WOIO) - While Thanksgiving celebrations might be smaller this year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is promising troopers will be out in full force cracking down on impaired driving.
OSHP is also emphasizing that everybody in a moving vehicle needs to be wearing a seatbelt.
“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up,” OSHP superintendent Colonel Richard S. Fambro said in a press release.
OSHP said they will be “highly visible” starting today until midnight Sunday.
During the days around Thanksgiving last year, OSHP said 18 people were killed in 15 different crashes on state highways.
Seven of those crashes involved alcohol and/or drugs. Eight of the people who died in those crashes were not wearing seatbelts.
In addition, OSHP made 391 arrests for impaired driving in the Thanksgiving reporting period last year.
You can call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.
