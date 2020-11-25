Reports of ‘shots fired’ almost double in Cleveland compared to last year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There have been more than 10,000 reports of “shots fired” so far in 2020, according to a staggering new report from the Cleveland Police Department.
That’s about 46 percent higher than the total for all of 2019.
The city received 10,126 reports of gunfire as of November 19th, compared to 6,945 last year, according to the Cleveland Police Department’s crime analysis unit.
The city is piloting SpotShotter, a high tech system that detects gunshots through strategically placed microphones and automatically reports the data to police in real time, in designated areas.
But a department spokesperson said she did not have any data showing that the use of the program is responsible for the increase.
Unsurprisingly, the most reports of shots fired came on Saturdays and Sundays, with 1,857 and 1,794 respectively.
May recorded the highest number of reports of gun shots with 1,411. The second highest total came in June with 1,250.
The fewest shootings were reported in February, with 351.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.