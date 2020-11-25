Summit County Sheriff: Woman jumped from moving car on I-77 to escape abductor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman jumped from a moving vehicle on I-77 to escape a man she said abducted and struck her with a knife, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday evening, the sheriff’s department received a 911 call from a gas station in the City of Green about a woman with a sever head injury, according to a department media release.
The woman told deputies that she had been forced into a vehicle by a man she knew as “Mike.”
“Mike” threatened her, she said, and struck her with a knife before she jumped from the vehicle on I-77 near Massillon Road.
The woman then walked to a gas station in Green. She was taken to Aultman Hospital for treatment.
Deputies identified “Mike” as George Snow, 55, of Canton, according to the release.
They located him a short time later. He was carrying a knife in his pocket.
Snow was arrested and charged with abduction and felonious assault - both felonies.
He was taken to Summit County Jail.
