What are you most thankful for this football season?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns and its loyal fan base have plenty to be thankful for in 2020. At 7-3, this is the best record after ten games since the team returned to the league in 1999.
A spot in the AFC playoffs is certainly within reach, something that has not happened since 2002. So what should you, the Browns fans, be thankful for the most?
The 19 News sports team want to know you think from the following options.
A) Browns’ coaching staff
B) Browns’ winning record
C) That there is an NFL season
It’s the week 12 Hyundai pigskin poll. Final results are announced Sunday at 11am on Tailgate 19.
