Woman dies of gunshot to the neck in Akron (Source: Matt Popovich)
By Steph Krane | November 25, 2020 at 7:50 AM EST - Updated November 25 at 7:50 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old woman is dead in what the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating as a homicide.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said that around 3:30 Wednesday morning, Akron police responded to a residence on Princeton Street near West Miller Avenue for a shooting victim.

When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound in her neck.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead just before 4 a.m.

The victim’s identity is not yet known.

